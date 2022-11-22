Christmas!

Ring in the most wonderful time of the year with virtuoso tenor David Phelps at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Hearts will be filled with Christmas spirit as we revel in the nostalgic, jazz-infused renditions of favorites including Go Tell It on the Mountain, Sleigh Ride, The Little Drummer Boy, We Are the Reason, Feliz Navidad and more.

Known for his show-stopping, electrifying vocals—both as an award-winning solo artist and a former member of the world-renowned Gaither Vocal Band—singer/songwriter David Phelps boasts an incredible holiday catalog with a plentiful scope in quantity and quality. Phelps’ vocal talents provide him with an unmistakable gift in delivering classic songs for the season—songs both sacred and secular and tinged with healthy doses of jazzy fills for which the artist’s voice seems tailor-made.

David Phelps will fill the Niswonger Performing Arts Center with the sounds of Christmas on Sunday, December 4. Photo submitted

The concert set list will also include a reworked arrangement of Tennessee Christmas, allowing Phelps to croon through the warmhearted lyrics while originals Christmas Rush and Catching Santa offer up playful moments that capture the heart of the season. Fall On Your Knees, is a worshipful and memorable concert high point that pays tribute to the reason for the season.

On his third return to the Niswonger stage, his popularity remains strong. Less than 150 tickets remain for this Christmas experience. Tickets range from just $29-$55 at vanwertlive.com.

On our Van Wert Live list of gratitude, featuring David Phelps in Van Wert ranks right up at the top. We hope to share the delight with you.