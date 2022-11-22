Car fire…

A car fire in the parking lot of Hiestand Woods prompted a call to the Van Wert Fire Department on Monday. The call came at approximately 5:15 p.m. and upon arrival, firefighters found the entire front engine compartment area of the car was ablaze. The fire was quickly under control but the car was a total loss. No injuries occurred as the occupants of the vehicle were not in the vehicle when it was found to be on fire. The Van Wert Police Department was on the scene along with the fire department. The cause of the fire was not disclosed. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer