Essay winners…

John Paulding Historical Society in Paulding held its first student essay contest in conjunction with its recent Festival of Trees. More than 50 entries were submitted by county sixth-graders on “What Christmas Means to Me.” Luke Stoller from Divine Mercy School placed first. Tying for second place were Jeriyah Orona from Grover Hill Elementary, Makenna Schilt from Payne Elementary and Eric Logan from Oakwood Elementary. They read their essays at the historical society on the final day of the festival. From left are Orona, festival chairman Elizabeth Miller, Schilt and Stoller. Photo submitted