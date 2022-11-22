Patricia L. Thatcher

Patricia L. Thatcher, 84, of Convoy, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at her residence.

Patricia Thatcher

She was born on May 13, 1938, in Van Wert, to Michael and Helen (Parsons) Rodman, who both preceded her in death. She married Everett “Jr.” Thatcher, who survives. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Patricia retired from Marsh Grocery in Van Wert, after many years of service.

She enjoyed country music, crocheting and fishing.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Rob) Stemen of Ohio City, Debra Thatcher of Van Wert and Tricia Thatcher of Van Wert; two brothers, James (Vivian) Rodman of Michigan and Michael (Elaine) Rodman of Indiana; two sisters, Phyllis Conley of Paulding and Janet Packer of Ohio; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her beloved four-legged companion, Sage.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, November 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Interment will take place at a later date in Scott Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To share in Patricia’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.