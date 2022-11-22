Richard C.Arney

Richard C. Arney, 72, of Van Wert and formerly of Beach City, Ohio went to be with Jesus Christ Monday morning, November 21, 2022, at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

Richard Arney

He was born on December 13, 1949, in Beach City the son of the late Richard and Ruth (Andreas) Arney. He married the former Connie E. Ball May 20, 1972, and she survives.

Other family members include his son, Richard J. (Heidi) Arney of Van Wert; one granddaughter, Alaina Arney of Van Wert; two sisters-in-law, Pam Arney of Beach City and Susan Ball of Columbus; several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.

Richard retried from Babcock & Wilcox in Barberton after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Bolivar Community Church and attended Grace Bible Church in Van Wert. He was a member of Gideons International for 41 years and received an honorary 50-year missions certificate from CIT in Union Mills, North Carolina. He was an avid sportsman and especially enjoyed hunting with his son and granddaughter. He loved vacations at the beach where he spent many hours metal detecting.

There will be calling hours 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, November 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Bolivar Community Church, Bolivar, Ohio on Saturday, December 10, and calling hours from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.

Preferred memorials: CHP Hospice or Gideon’s International.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.