Sheriff increasing road patrols for holiday

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, as part of a traffic safety grant secured through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, will have an increased presence and patrols over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Deputies will be looking for violations including speeding, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while impaired, distracted driving, and other violations that cause danger to drivers on the roadway.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to wear their safety belts and be attentive while driving over the holiday weekend. Sheriff Riggenbach said traffic is expected to be heavily increased as many travel to see their loved ones, so please have patience with each other.