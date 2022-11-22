Souper Bowls fundraiser postponed

The “Souper Bowls” fundraiser, hosted by the Van Wert High School Art Club and FCCLA has been moved from Friday, December 2, to Tuesday, January 24, in the elementary school cafeteria.

Pre-sale tickets are $5, which will include a bowl of soup, hot dog, crackers, cookie, and a drink. Tickets are available from any Art Club or FCCLA member. Handmade ceramic bowls by the Art Club will be sold at the event as well.

Partial proceeds will benefit the West Ohio Food Bank.