Bowersock hired as new VWCS treasurer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education didn’t have to go far to find a new treasurer.

Longtime Lincolnview Local Schools Treasurer Troy Bowersock was hired during a special meeting held Tuesday afternoon.

Longtime Lincolnview Treasurer Troy Bowersock has been hired for the same job with the Van Wert City Schools. VW independent file photo

“Mr. Bowersock brings to Van Wert a wealth of experience, knowledge, and professionalism stemming from 28 years as treasurer of Lincolnview Local Schools,” Board President Anthony Adams said. “Troy has earned a reputation as a dedicated, trusted leader who has a passion for the education of young people. He will be a welcome addition to the staff of Van Wert City Schools.”.

“We are extremely excited to work alongside Mr. Bowersock and Mr. (Mark) Bagley as they work together to lead the Cougars for years to come,” Adams added.

Adams said a total of five people applied for the job and two were interviewed by the board.

Bowersock is replacing Michelle Mawer, who recently resigned to take the same job in Celina. She agreed to remain in the interim until Bowersock is ready to take over.

“I am truly appreciative to the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education for providing me the opportunity to serve as the district’s next treasurer,” Bowersock said. “The Van Wert City Schools district has strong community support and is an excellent school district. I am excited to accept a new challenge, get a chance to meet and work with new people and at the same time be afforded the opportunity to work with the board, Mr. Bagley, the administration and staff in continuing to move the district forward.”

Bowersock’s contract runs from December 20 through July 31, 2027.