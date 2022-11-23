City offices closed Thursday-Friday
Submitted information
The Van Wert Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St., will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24-25, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
POSTED: 11/23/22 at 4:55 am. FILED UNDER: News
