Class of ’86 accepts Eggerss challenge

VW independent staff/submitted information

The 1980s. MTV was about to reshape the world of pop culture. The computer age took off in a way no one could predict. Blockbuster movies became all the rage. Toward the middle of the decade, a group of up and comers was about to graduate. The Van Wert class of 1986 was about to make a statement in the world beyond high school.

Athletic Director Trent Temple and Booster Club President John White accept a donation of $3,500 from Chris Thomas, Van Wert High School Class of 1986 spokesperson. Photo submitted

36 years later, this same group is showing its Cougar Pride with a $3,500 donation to the Cougar Pride Booster Club to be used specifically for future Eggerss Stadium maintenance.

“The Class of 1986 has always been a tight knit bunch,” class spokesperson Chris Thomas said. “For Eggerss Stadium, we had a fundraising goal to meet and we exceeded that.”

The class plans to fully utilize the newly renovated stadium when their 40th class reunion rolls around in 2026.

“It’s so exciting to see a group of people like the Class of 1986 pull together for a worthy cause such as Eggerss Stadium,” said John White, Cougar Pride Booster Club President. “This class is a prime example of what can be achieved when people believe in something and take the initiative to follow through. The booster club and the Van Wert Athletic Department are forever grateful for the class donations that continue to come in, specifically to benefit Eggerss Stadium in the future.”

The Van Wert High School Class of 1986 joins the Classes of 1952, 1961, 1962, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1973, and 1998 in supporting Eggerss Stadium. There is still plenty of time to support the Eggerss Stadium cause. If you are a classmate of another year and want to get in on the Van Wert High School Class Challenge for Eggerss, contact White at 419.203.1217.