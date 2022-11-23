Doyt L. Owens

Doyt L. Owens, 87, of Convoy died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Majestic Care of Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on February 12, 1935, in Harrison Township, Van Wert County, Ohio the son of Lyman and Merle (Finkhousen) Owens, who both preceded him in death. He married Lois Eileen (Krugh) Owens May 20, 1956, and she preceded him in death on August 3, 2014.

Family survivors include his daughter, Cindy (Robert) Perkins and son Scott Owens both of Convoy; three grandchildren, Keri Perkins of Ashville, Ohio, Matthew (Katie) Perkins of Convoy and Jamie Perkins of Cincinnati; two great-grandsons, Nolan and Lane Perkins, and a sister, Juanita Christian of Van Wert.

In addition to his parents and wife, Doyt was preceded in death by two sisters Marjorie J. Hoblet and Vivian M. Bowers; and six brothers, Marvin A. “Jake” Owens, Edward Owens, Waldo C. Owens, Marlin F. Owens, Donald L. Owens and Robert M. Owens.

Doyt was a 1954 graduate of Convoy-Union High School. He worked at Aeroquip Corporation and farmed. He was a member of Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church of rural Convoy.

Private services will be held for the family.

Preferred memorials: the Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church.

