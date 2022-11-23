Margaret Jane Hughs

Margaret Jane Hughs, 71, passed away Monday afternoon, November 21, 2022, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

Margaret Hughs

She was born on November 27, 1950, in Ohio City the daughter of James Gerold and Lois Elinore (Johnson) Hughs, who both preceded her in death.

Family survivors include her sister, Judy (Jack) Mauger of Warren, Indiana; a niece, Dea Mauger of Huntington, Indiana; a nephew, Thomas (Beverly) Mauger of Fort Wayne, and several great- nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a 1968 graduate of Lincolnview High School and was a very active 4-H member. She was a member of the former Elgin United Brethren Church where she served as custodian for a number of years. She also helped on the family farm and was an expert gardener winning many prizes at the Van Wert County Fair.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with calling one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Goodwin Cemetery near Elgin.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Manor Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.