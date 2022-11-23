Ottoville girls surge by Lincolnview

VW independent sports

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville used a big third quarter to pull away from Lincolnview on Tuesday.

The Big Green outscored the Lancers 24-10 in the period and went on to enjoy a 56-40 victory that evened both teams at 1-1.

Ottoville led 15-6 after the first quarter but Lincolnview fought back and trailed by just one, 17-16, at halftime.

Emerson Walker was 7-of-9 from the floor and finished with 16 points, while Carsyn Looser chipped in with six points and four rebounds for Lincolnview. Elise Kramer led Ottoville with 18 points, and Isabella Furley added nine.

The Lancers will travel to Paulding on Tuesday, while Ottoville will host Fort Jennings the same night.