Unemployment rises in Van Wert County, statewide

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — Unemployment in Van Wert County rose in October, according to data supplied by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday.

The county’s jobless rate went from 3.1 percent in September to 3.4 percent last month, the same as Williams and Warren counties. The department said out of Van Wert County’s labor force of 14,300, 500 were unemployed. The jobless rate for October of 2021 was 3.1 percent.

Wyandot and Holmes counties had the state’s lowest unemployment rate in October, 2.8 percent, with Mercer and Putnam counties right behind at 2.9 percent. Wayne, Union, Madison and Delaware counties came after that, 3.1 percent. Hancock County had Ohio’s ninth lowest jobless rate, 3.2 percent, while Preble and Knox counties tied for 10th lowest, 3.3 percent. Van Wert, Williams and Warren counties tied for 13th lowest.

No northwest Ohio counties ranked in the top 10 in terms of highest October unemployment rates. Monroe County’s jobless rate was 6.1 percent followed by Noble County (5.6 percent), Jefferson and Meigs counties (5.5 percent) and Cuyahoga County (5.2 percent). Adams and Harrison counties had unemployment rates of 5.0 percent, followed by Pike, Scioto and Trumbell counties (4.9 percent).

Around the region, Allen County’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, while Defiance County was 4.1 percent, while Paulding County was 3.5 percent.

Overall, rates increased in 84 counties, decreased in two counties and were unchanged in two other counties.

The statewide unemployment rate in October was 4.1 percent.