Defendants appear for various hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A handful of hearings were held before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield this past week.

Derick Blake, 33, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty to one count of attempted grand theft, a fourth degree felony; two counts of receiving stolen property, fourth degree felonies, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Donald Hammons, III, 44, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, he admitted violating his bond by failure to report to probation, failure to report to law enforcement and failure to complete an assessment. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 11 a.m. January 11.

James A. Vibbert, 25, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and intervention in lieu by failing to report to probation, failure to follow through with his treatment and using illegal drugs. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety. At a later hearing, he was re-ordered to continue on intervention in lieu for one year in addition to at least 30 days of inpatient therapy.

Jessica Sauder, 31, of Grover Hill, entered a not guilty plea to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. December 14.

Jonathon Stegaman, 23, of Van Wert, entered a plea of no contest to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with assault, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 14.

A suppression hearing was held for Brandon Fair, 37, of Fort Wayne. He’s charged with attempted murder, a first degree felony with a gun specification; kidnapping, a first degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and aggravated robbery, a first degree felony with a gun specification. The charges are tied to a February 1 shooting in Convoy. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 3 p.m. December 22.