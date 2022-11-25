Nedra Ellen Schrader

Nedra Ellen Schrader, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Hearth and Home of Van Wert.

She was born on July 12, 1941, in Van Wert, to Carl E. and Wanda I. (Girod) Wise. On September 2, 1961, she married James H. Schrader.

Nedra Schrader

Nedra was a 1959 graduate of Van Wert High School and worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Robert Saunier, in Van Wert, for over 35 years.

Nedra was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert. She was a member, and Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Van Wert Chapter, was a former mother advisor of the Rainbow for Girls and the past District 8 Deputy Grand Matron.

She enjoyed camping with her family and spending the winters in Florida for many years.

Surviving are her husband, James H. Schrader of Van Wert; sons, James H. (Sylvia) Schrader II of Saginaw, Texas, Christopher A. (fiancé: Donna Schuerman) Schrader of Van Wert and Scott R. (Tricia) Schrader of Urbana, Ohio; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Clark Williman, officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, and one hour prior to funeral services Wednesday, all at the funeral home. There will be an Order of the Eastern Star Memorial Service starting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.

To share in Nedra’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.