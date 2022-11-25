YWCA offering self-defense class

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County announces it will be offering an advanced self-defense class for adult women from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, at the YWCA. This class is free and interested individuals must have taken a beginner self-defense class in the past 12 months to attend.

The class is provided by the Van Wert Self Defense Team and is designed to teach women what they should do when faced with unavoidable or unsafe circumstances. Class participants will gain confidence and knowledge and will increase and build upon skills they learned in a beginner class.

“We offer this opportunity to women in our community to protect themselves from violent situations and from potentially being a victim of violence,” said Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services for the YWCA of Van Wert County. “For those who have a taken a beginner class, this session will continue to build upon that knowledge and increase chances of thwarting an attack.”

Class instructors include Rick Busch and Ed Klausing. Busch is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do with many years of experience teaching martial arts, self-defense, and rape prevention classes and seminars. Klausing is a third degree black belt and also has experience in teaching various martial arts. Participants should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing.

Community members are encouraged to follow the YWCA of Van Wert County’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram) for further information on survivor services programs, youth programs and special event. Information can also be found on their website, www.ywcavanwert.org.

To register for this class or for more information, please contact Evans at jevans@ywcavanwertcounty.org. The YWCA is a United Way Agency.