Knights seeking new fall sports coaches

VW independent sports

CONVOY — Crestview High School will have two new fall sports coaches in 2023.

Head football coach James Lautzenheiser is resigning and will not seek a supplemental contract. In two seasons, the Knights went 10-11 and qualified for the playoffs in 2021.

Head soccer coach John Dowler is resigning as well and will not seek a supplemental contract.