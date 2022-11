Lincolnview Bd. to hold special meeting

VW independent staff

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will accept the resignation of treasurer Troy Bowersock during a special meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, at the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.

Bowersock is leaving to become treasurer of the Van Wert City Schools.

The board will also decide on a resolution to solicit bids for the planned elementary addition project.