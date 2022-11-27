Weekend basketball, bowling roundup

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Crestview 63 Miller City 43

MILLER CITY — Gavin Etzler poured in 18 points and Crestview opened the season with a 63-43 win at Miller City on Saturday.

Mitch Temple added 15 and Nathan Lichtle added 10 points. The Knights trailed 13-12 after one quarter but rallied for a 33-27 halftime lead. Crestview went onto outscore the Wildcats 30-16 in the second half and the Knights won the rebounding battle 30-23.

The Knights (1-0) will host Shawnee on Friday then will travel to Parkway on Saturday.

Upper Scioto Valley 50 Lincolnview 34 (Friday)

McGUFFEY — Upper Scioto Valley outscored Lincolnview 32-14 in the middle two quarters and the Rams defeated Lincolnview 50-34 in the season opener on Friday.

The Lancers led 10-8 after one quarter, then trailed 23-16 at halftime and 40-24 after three quarters. Austin Bockrath led Lincolnview with nine points. Upper Scioto Valley’s Alex Sanders led all scorers with 27 points.

Lincolnview will begin the home portion of the schedule Saturday against Continental.

Bowling

Van Wert 2255 Parkway 1861 (boys)

Parkway 1981 Van Wert 1905 (girls)

COLDWATER — Van Wert Bowling Teams traveled to Coldwater’s Pla Mor Lanes to take on the Parkway Panthers.

The Cougar Boys improved their record to 2-0 on the season by rolling over the Panthers 2255-1861. Nevin Pierce finished with a two game series of 326 with a high game of 167. Logan Sutton helped by rolling a 308 series and 168 game and Tristan Blackmore added a series of 304.

The girls’ team (1-1) was shorthanded and fell 1981-1905. Makenna Nagel rolled a 364 series, including a high game 207. Reagan Horine was solid with a 310 series while Zoe Howard chipped in with a 260 series.

The next match will be a home match at Olympic Lanes against Celina at 4:30 p.m. Monday, December 5.