Christopher A. Stemen, 57, of Lima, passed away Saturday evening, November 26, 2022, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 25, 1965, in Van Wert the son of Harold Doyle Stemen and Martha (Easterling) Garretson, who both preceded him in death.

Family survivors include his three sons, Adam (Lindsay) Stemen of Van Wert, Corey (Tyme) Stemen of Silver Springs, Florida, and Caleb Stemen of Salt Springs, Florida; nine grandchildren, Gage, Alexis, Tripp, Bryce Harper Stemen, Averie Moynihan, Adelyn, Aubrey, and Aaron McCormick; three brothers, Jaime Stemen of Ohio City, Mark Stemen of Indiana, and Robin (Kim) Stemen of Van Wert, and a sister, Tracie Vincent of Willshire.

In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by a brother, Carl David Stemen and a sister, Holly Semer.

There will be private services for the family at a later date.

