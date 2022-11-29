16 people killed in holiday crashes

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Provisional figures from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show 16 people died in 15 traffic crashes on Ohio roads during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period, November 23-27. None of the fatal crashes occurred locally.

10 of the 16 people killed were not wearing seat belts and two were pedestrians. In addition, six of the fatalities were the result of impaired driving.

Statewide, the highway patrol arrested 270 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 130 for drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 686 safety belt and 100 distracted driving violations. During the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,542 motorists.