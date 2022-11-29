Variety Is The Best Flavor

Everyone savors a different flavor. This is known all too well by the cook in the kitchen preparing a Thanksgiving feast. Mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, baked potatoes, cheesy potato casserole, potatoes julienne, any way you slice and dice them, you can bet there is a favorite for every palette. Entertainment is much the same. Van Wert Live aims to please by serving up a diverse selection of experiences for our esteemed audience. This also makes gift-giving a breeze with tickets that reflect the musical styles of those on your list. And if there is still any doubt, a Van Wert Live Gift Card makes Christmas shopping complete. A “choose your own entertainment adventure” is hard to beat.

2022 has been filled with thrills that began with two sold-out Girl Named Tom and a roaring successful Lion King Jr. collaboration with The Van Wert Civic Theater. Other featured highlights included Michael Bolton, Blue Man Group, Marie Osmond, Trace Adkins and so much more. Star power to the Niswonger stage has been restored and there is still more! David Phelps has beckoned the Gospel audience to return with a nearly sold-out concert this 7 p.m. Sunday We then close out the Christmas season with The Midtown Men at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 11. These former Jersey Boys are adored for a reason with their masterful performance of songs from the Four Seasons.

Air Supply is just one of the big acts coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in 2023. Photo submitted

The beat goes on in Van Wert and so do the songs. The Van Wert Live audience continues to grow. On any given performance night, nearly 30 percent of our guests are first-time ticket buyers traveling from an average of 30 miles away. This adds fuel to the mission considering the Van Wert Live vision is to make Van Wert an entertainment destination by providing experiences that are so good they demand a return.

We are giving many reasons to come back in 2023 with a roster that is filled with diversity that includes Puppy Pals, Menopause The Musical, Air Supply, The Newsboys, Sister Hazel, The Gaither Vocal Band, and the 2023 Enrich Series!

As we close out the final month of 2022, the Van Wert Live family salutes you. We are surrounded by a community that comes from far and wide to experience the magic that happens inside. The stage was intended to inspire. And to that end we commit to fulfill your entertainment desires. But we do recommend mixing it up with a bit of diversity. Who knew a potato was complimented so perfectly with sour cream unless their imagination was set free?