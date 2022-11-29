Bag Bingo!

The 13th Annual Bag Bingo was recently held with Danfoss Power Solution, and over $15,000 was donated to the United Way. The agency thanked this year’s United Way committee from Danfoss and the many other volunteers who worked hard to make the event successful. They had several extra raffles at the event such as a PS5, laptop, and an iPad. The event was well attended with repeat and first time guests. Danfoss thanked Kevin Matthews with the Council of Aging for the use of the building. Photo submitted