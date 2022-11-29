City Council honors Keith Stoller, hears various updates

Regular meetings of Van Wert City Council are streamed live and are then archived on the city’s website. Pictured from left to right are council members Judy Bowers, Jeff Kallas and Bill Marshall, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming and Mayor Ken Markward. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Council’s unofficial chaplain for many years was posthumously honored Monday night.

Rev. Keith Stoller passed away November 11. Prior to his death, he said a prayer at the beginning of each city council meeting then would stay for the duration of each meeting. Council members unanimously approved a resolution honoring him and his years of service.

“We have been blessed to have him offer an invocation to begin council meetings, asking God to grant wisdom to all in attendance, to guide every thought, speech and decision,” Mayor Ken Markward said while reading the resolution aloud.

Much of Monday’s 38 minute meeting was centered around routine matters, including fund transfers. Council members also heard the second reading of the city’s 2023 budget, which is expected to be given approval on the third and final reading at the next meeting.

Council also approved an ordinance to remove the eastbound and westbound stop signs on E. Jackson St. at North Vine St., N. Harrison St. and N. Chestnut St., and to add stop signs in the northbound and southbound direction of N. Vine, N. Harrison and N. Chestnut at the intersection of those streets with E. Jackson.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said the Bonnewitz Ave. project is complete, along with miscellaneous paving projects around the city. He also said during the winter months, he’ll work on a five-year plan for city streets and he noted leaf pickup is scheduled to end on December 9.

During his report, Law Director Jon Hatcher said at the next meeting, he’ll have an opinion on the parking of recreational vehicles (RVs) on private and public property within the city limits.

Council members had a brief discussion about possibly moving the final meeting of the year from Monday, December 26, to Wednesday, December 28. December 26 is the observed holiday for Christmas since it falls on Sunday, but council decided to keep the meeting that day as scheduled.

Council President Jerry Mazur shared up-to-date numbers provided by the fire department. He noted incidents are up seven percent this year and he briefly touched on fast response times as well.

“I’d like to congratulate the fire department on their diligence and their ability to keep these statistics as they are,” Mazur said. “They’re doing a terrific job in my opinion.”

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 12, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.