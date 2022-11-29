Convoy ready to celebrate the holidays

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society will present the 2022 Festival of Trees & Wreaths with the theme “Roaring 20s” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 3, and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, December 3, at the Convoy Opera House, 111 South Main Street, The venue is handicap accessible.

The Opera House will be decorated with 30 trees and wreaths by local businesses, churches, organizations and individuals throughout the Van Wert area. Trees will be adorned by Adam Brower, Connie Fiock, Convoy Research Club, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Convoy United Methodist Church, Cowan Funeral Home, Crestview Art Class, Crestview Elementary Art Class, Crestview FFA, Crestview Service Crew, Delphos Granite Works, Fran Neiswander, Memory Tree, Ray Hertz, Jessica Gamble, Keely Gamble and Joanne Bandeem, Laudick’s Jewelry, Denise Scheiderer, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Schlemmer Farms, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Shear Magic, Straley Realty, Sugar Ridge Church Bible Buckeyes, Dave and Donna Thomas, Tricia Tussing, Van Wert County Historical Society, and Village of Convoy.

Watch for the event signs on Saturday – the Kris Kringle Market, story time at the library, Coffee & Canvas, face painting, the arrival of Santa at 12 p.m., a train display. horse drawn wagon rides, and the O Holy Night Children’s candlelight parade at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.