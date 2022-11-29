Crestview announces Christmas concerts

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview music department will present its high school Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Monday, December 5, featuring performances by the jazz band, chorus, Knight Vision show choir and the concert band. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The middle school Christmas concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Performing will be the fifth grade band, the sixth grade band, middle school band, sixth grade swing choir and middle school swing choir.