Random Thoughts: OSU, Stroud, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around Ohio St. vs. Michigan, Ryan Day, CJ Stroud, and this weekend’s state championship games.

OSU vs. Michigan

It very well may be a pipe dream, but how about an Ohio State-Michigan rematch in the College Football Playoff and how about this scenario?

Ohio St. ends up with the No. 4 seed (TCU and/or USC lose their conference championship games), upsets No. 1 Georgia in the semifinals then meets and beats Michigan in the national championship game?

Far fetched? Yes. Impossible? No.

Ryan Day

Perhaps some people have calmed down by now but for those who haven’t and still want Ryan Day out at Ohio State, let me ask – what’s the plan after that?

You fire a coach who is 45-5 (90 percent), then what? You certainly have to have someone else signed and ready to go immediately after that. Luke Fickell is out and honestly, I’m not sure he’d want to come back after his interim stint in Columbus. Stop saying Urban Meyer, that’s not going to happen. I doubt he coaches again, anywhere, ever, especially at Ohio State. Mike Vrabel – why does anyone think he would leave the gig he has now?

My point is – firing anyone, especially in this situation, is a knee-jerk reaction and it’s even worse if you don’t have a plan in place.

Goodbye?

CJ Stroud has been quoted as saying he’s not sure he’d play if Ohio State is in a non-playoff bowl game.

I figured that was coming and I understand why, but that doesn’t mean I have to like it (not that he needs my approval), especially when a quarterback does it. Non-playoff bowl games are just exhibition games played in December or January 1-2. Why risk a major injury if you’re declaring for the NFL draft? Millions of dollars could be at stake. Again, I get it, don’t like it.

Stroud II

This may be an unpopular opinion, but here goes anyway. CJ Stroud isn’t ready for the NFL and really could use another year of college seasoning.

Oh sure, he has the physical tools but is he really ready to go to a bad team and deal with all that entails? If he thinks things are rough after losing a game or two in college, how is he going to respond when his team loses double digits games in a season?

However, it all comes down to economics – if someone is willing to give him millions before taking a single NFL snap, of course he’s going to take it. Who wouldn’t?

State championship games

Out of the seven state football championship games this weekend, Division VI between Marion Local and Kirtland may be the most intriguing.

On a different note, if you’re still keeping track, the list of state title game qualifiers includes 10 public school teams and four private or parochial schools.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.