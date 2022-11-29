Spencer Davis

Spencer Davis of Van Wert passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at age 31.

He was born on April 1, 1991 in Van Wert to Gary and Lynette (Lewis) Davis. His father is deceased.

He is survived by his mother, Lynette, his children, Nation Davis and Bau Davis, fiance, Lyndell Ramos, a sister, Lynzee Davis, a half sister Michelle and a half brother, Michael Woods who is deceased.

Spencer had a very strong work ethic. He worked various jobs, a favorite being a crane operator for Whemco of Lima. He was currently working at Cooper Farms.

Spencer was a spiritual man. He was very musically gifted and played with some church bands. Spencer loved to play softball and other sports with his fiance, sister and cousins. He enjoyed cooking for loved ones and had many other passions. Spencer was such a giving person. He was kind, so creative and funny. Spencer was a big jokester, with a contagious smile and a personality that really lit the room up.

He will be deeply missed by friends, family and the many other lives he touched.

Those who knew him are welcomed to attend a memorial at a later date.

The family was assisted with arrangements by Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.