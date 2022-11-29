Woman sentenced in area murder case

VW independent staff

PAULDING — The Antwerp woman convicted of fatally shooting her husband in mid-January learned her fate during a hearing held Monday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Heidi Grant

Heidi Lynn Grant, 48, was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder, plus a mandatory one-year sentence for a gun specification, and 30 months for tampering with evidence. Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman ordered the sentences be served consecutively, meaning Grant will be in prison for 18 1/2 years to life.

During the sentencing hearing, Grant spoke on her own behalf and family members from both sides also had the chance to speak.

During a three day trial held in October, a jury found Grant guilty of murder and tampering with evidence, and not guilty of aggravated murder and voluntary manslaughter. Grant took the stand and admitted to shooting the victim, Christopher Franklin, 47, 10 times at their home with a handgun borrowed from a friend. She also said they had been arguing and that Franklin had swung a bat at her before the shooting.

Grant then tried to bury the body in concrete in the basement of their home.