Albert R. Taylor

Albert R. Taylor, 82, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Heritage Pointe of Huntington in Huntington, Indiana.

He was born on October 21, 1940, in Van Wert, to James F. and Velma L. (Sites) Taylor. He married the former Betty Baker. November 28, 1958, and together they shared 64 years of marriage.

Albert Taylor

He retired in 2000 as a heavy equipment operator from the Shelly Company, Van Wert. He also spent 30 years in maintenance and served as a trustee for Union Township, Van Wert County.

Albert enjoyed spending time with his family and supporting their interest, racing, truck pulls and spending hours in his garage with his sons and grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Taylor; a son, Bradley (Lei Lonnee) Taylor of Fort Myers; a daughter-in-law, Diana Taylor of Van Wert; a brother, Rock (Connie) Taylor of Van Wert, a sister, Jo Ann (Tony) Lippi of Venedocia; grandchildren, Joshua Taylor of Celina, J.D. (Jessi) Taylor of Willshire, Chris Taylor of Convoy, and Sarah (Jared) Perrott of Huntington, Indiana; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kent Taylor; a brother, Jim Taylor, and a sister, Ginger Black.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor David Ray, officiating. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery, Union Township. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: a charity of the donor’s choice.

To share in Albert’s online memorial visit www.alspachgearhart.com.