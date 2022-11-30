Crestview Bd. learns two coaches won’t return in 2023

Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf shares information with the school board. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Two familiar faces won’t be coaching Crestview fall sports teams in 2023.

During Monday night’s Crestview Local Schools Board of Education meeting, board members learned head football coach James Lautzenheiser and head soccer coach John Dowler are resigning from those duties and won’t seek supplemental coaching contracts for the 2023-2024 school year. Because supplemental coaching contracts are limited to one year, no action was necessary by the board.

Lautzenheiser was a longtime assistant to former head coach Jared Owens then took over the reigns in 2021. In two seasons under Lautzenheiser, the Knights went 10-11 and qualified for the playoffs in 2021.

Dowler was head coach for six years and his teams compiled a record of 28-62-5.

Both coaching jobs are expected to be posted soon.

“I always appreciate the efforts that our coaches put in, the time and dedication to work with our student-athletes and this would be the case with both John Dowler and James Lautzenheiser,” Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said.

In other personnel matters, the board learned Amy Hyitt has been reassigned as middle school/high school secretary and Candice Sites as ECC secretary. Interviews are being conducted to fill two paraprofessional posititions, as well as that of school nurse.

The board approved the retirement-resignation of elementary teacher Deborah Gehres effective at the end of the current school year, and the board approved a 152-day contract with Diego Palcios as a custodian.

In other business, the board:

Congratulated the volleyball team for qualifying for the Division IV state semifinals.

Approved an FFA trip to Columbus January 14-15.

Approved the 2022-2023 districtwide curriculum.

Board members approved the latest five-year financial forecast, and the board graciously accepted a $7,500 donation for needy students from LifeHouse Church.

The board also heard brief presentations on community partnerships from Tammy Campbell, Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation; Betsy Hamman, YWCA, and Crestview Driving School instructor Jim Wharton.

“We try to highlight programs that are non-traditional in the school setting, just so the board is aware of what’s going on,” Mollenkopf said.

The board also met in executive session to discuss employment and/or compensation of employees and to discuss emergency response protocols for the district, but no action was taken afterward.

The board scheduled a work session for 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, and the next regular meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 19, in the multipurpose room.