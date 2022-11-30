Light schedule in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Three men changed their pleas to various charges during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Donald O’Day, 45, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, both third degree felonies. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison on each count, with credit for two days already served. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered the sentences be served concurrently.

O’Day was previously found guilty by jury trial on a charge of failure to comply with signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. He was sentenced to 36 months prison with credit for 470 days time already served with this sentence running consecutively to the previous two sentences.

Colby Black, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies, and trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a felony of the fourth degree. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Juan Hernandez, Jr., 42, Grafton, changed his plea to guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, his bond was continued and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 18.