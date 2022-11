Lights on, Santa coming to Wren

Submitted information

WREN — Christmas lights went up in the village of Wren November 19, and the grand illumination was held on Saturday, November 26.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Wren at the Santa House at the corner of Ohio 49 and Jackson Street from 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17. Carriage rides and cocoa and cookies will be available again this year.