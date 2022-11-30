Prep roundup: girls hoops, bowling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 58 Paulding 30

PAULDING — Makayla Jackman poured in 22 points and Lincolnview cruised to a 58-30 win over Paulding on Tuesday.

Jackman scored eight points in the opening quarter, including two treys and the Lancers led 12-6 at the end of the period and 28-14 at halftime. The lead ballooned to 42-21 after three quarters.

Keira Breese also hit double figures with 12 points, along with Carsyn Looser, who scored 11.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday. Lincolnview (2-1) will host Ada and Paulding (0-2) will be home to Bryan.

Parkway 54 Crestview 33

ROCKFORD — Gabrielle Stober scored 23 points and Allison Hughes had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Parkway spoiled Crestview’s season opener, 54-33, on Tuesday.

Hughes scored 10 points in the opening quarter while Stober added five to help the Panthers build an 18-13 lead. Crestview’s Cali Gregory drained a pair of triples and scored eight of her team high points in the opening stanza.

Parkway’s lead grew to 30-20 at halftime and 48-27 after three quarters. Stober 10 points in the third period.

Crestview (0-1) will host Leipsic on Thursday, while Parkway (4-0) will entertain New Knoxville the same night.

Bowling

Lincolnview 2409 Perry 2154 (boys)

At Olympic Lanes on Monday, Warren Mason rolled a 163-223-386 series to lead Lincolnview by Perry 2409-2154.

Grayden Clay finished with a 162-170-332 series, followed by Conner Balduaf (156-168-324), Evan Elling (111-145-256), Jared Bolghon (137) and Preston Bugh (111). Des Sanchez led Perry with a 185-192-377 series.

The Lancers will face Temple Christian at 20th Century Lanes on Saturday.