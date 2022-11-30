Sharon Rose Felver

Sharon Rose Felver, 89, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Van Wert, where she made her home.

Sharon was born January 17, 1933, in Lima, the daughter of Gale and Helen (Goodwin) Polen, who both preceded her in death. She married Ralph Felver, Jr., March 26, 1949, and he preceded her in death July 22, 2017.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah K. (James) Boroff, of Van Wert, her son, Neil W. (Jeannette) Felver, of Lynchburg, Tennessee, daughter-in-law Karen Felver, of Zanesville; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Sharon was preceded in death by three children: infant son Tod Eric Felver (1968), daughter Kristy Lynn Felver (1992), son Curtis A. Felver (2020), and daughter-in-law Tiffany (Neil) Felver. The last of her family, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Patrick Polen and Greg Polen, and two sisters, Gayle Schaaf and Ruth Ann Craft.

A homemaker in the truest sense, Sharon Rose was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She leaves with us her legacy of kindness, love, and a lasting light of genuine goodness.

Friends may call at the Miller, Long & Folk Funeral Home, St. Marys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 3. Funeral rites will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Rev. Tim Benjamin officiating. Private family burial will be conducted at Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton, Ohio on Monday, December 5.