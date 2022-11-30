Workforce development manager named

Submitted information

Amanda Miller has joined the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC) staff as the Workforce Development Manager, reporting to Executive Director Stacy Adam.

Miller is working to support continued efforts to retain and attract the workforce talent needed by current and future employers. She will be managing data to track current conditions and collaborating with school administrators, investors, local and regional business managers, and resource providers, serving as a liaison.

Amanda Miller

The Business Development Corporation (BDC) of Van Wert has partnered with VWAEDC since 2020 to fund the workforce development initiative. Based on feedback from private sector leaders, finding appropriate talent to fill open positions is their No. 1 challenge. The BDC and VWAEDC listened and made plans to expand their partnership to include this workforce development program. The additional support to businesses is yet another differentiator to retaining, attracting, and growing companies in Van Wert County.

“I am thrilled to bring my diverse skill set and energy to the table where so many great business and community leaders work to make Van Wert County a great place to live and work,” Miller stated.

Miller comes to the VWAEDC with years of experience in marketing, resource management, and community development. She lives in rural Van Wert County with her husband, Geoff, and four children on their homestead.

“Our community is full of passionate and talented individuals and this will continue to positively impact the statistics of Van Wert County as we attract workers and residents with all the benefits we offer,” Miller added. “I’m excited to be a resource for local leaders and to work in this collaborative effort.”

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation office is located at 145 E. Main St., Van Wert. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.