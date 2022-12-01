Outdoorsman hosting shooting match

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting its annual Pearl Harbor Commemorative Match to remember heroes both past and present. This match will be held Saturday, December 3, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road. The safety briefing will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the match at 9:45 a.m.

For anyone wanting to shoot an M-1 Garand, this is the match to attend. Once you shoot in the match, you will be eligible to purchase an M-1 from the CMP. If you do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. However, any military rifle may be used. The cost to participate is $5, which is the target fee. For anyone who needs to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 35 rounds.

If you have never participated in a match, there will be a clinic starting at 9 a.m. The clinic will include how an M-1 operates as well as match protocols. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants who might wish to try it out.

For more information, check the club’s website, www.vwoutdoorsmen.info, or call 419.203.8662.