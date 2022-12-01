Pigskin Pick’Em: state title games

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It is here – state championship weekend in Canton.

Just 14 of the 448 teams that qualified for the postseason are left and they’ll square off in their respective divisions for the coveted gold trophy and names etched in the record book. Of the 14 teams, five are vying for their first on the field state title – Canfield South Range, Canfield, Bloom-Carroll, Springfield and Glenville.

Last week I went 2-0, which took my postseason record to 42-7 (86 percent) and my overall season record to 218-54 (80 percent). In the grand finale, I’ll pick all seven state championship games. The games are listed in the order they’ll be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Division II

Akron Hoban (14-1) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (14-1)

Hoban has won five state championships since 2015 and has had one runner-up finish, which was last year. The two teams have one thing in common – both lost to Division I finalist Lakewood St. Ed’s during the regular season.

For the most part, Hoban has rolled in the playoffs while Toledo Central Catholic has had to carve out hard fought victories in their last two games, including a 52-49 win over Kings in the semifinals. With that in mind and since Hoban is practically playing in its own backyard, it’s tough to pick against the Knights.

The pick: Akron Hoban

Division V

Ironton (15-0) vs. Canfield South Range (15-0)

Admittedly, I know very little about these two teams, outside of they were 1-2 in the final Associated Press poll, with Ironton winning the crown. I do know that Ironton is 2-8 in state championship game appearances and I also know two of those losses were in true heartbreaking fashion. In 1993, the Tigers lost when they were flagged for roughing the kicker on a missed field goal with no time left on the clock. Wauseon kicker Collin Lane line got a second chance and sent the kick through the uprights for a stunning 13-10 win. With less than a minute left in the 1999 title game, the Tigers went for it on fourth and one at their own 29 and didn’t make it. Two plays later, Perkins threw a 29-yard touchdown pass for a 16-14 win.

Fast forward to the present season – Ironton defeated No. 3 Harvest Prep 34-0 along the playoff trail, which is notable. I’ll take a chance on the Tigers in this one.

The pick: Ironton

Division III

Canfield (14-1) vs. Bloom-Carroll (13-1)

One of these teams will leave with their first state football championship. Canfield knocked off last year’s state champion, Chardon, in the regional finals. For that reason alone, I’m going with the Cardinals.

The pick: Canfield

Lakewood St. Edward’s (14-1) vs. Springfield (13-1)

It’s a rematch of last year’s Division I state championship game. St. Ed’s won 23-13 and with all due respect to this year’s Springfield team, I believe the result will be similar this year.

The pick: Lakewood St. Edward’s

Division VI

Marion Local (15-0) vs. Kirtland (15-0)

There’s a lot of buzz around this game. In fact, many people predicted this would be the matchup in the finals and they were correct. Both teams were in the finals last year. Marion Local won the Division VII championship while Kirtland was the runner-up in Division V. In 2018, they met in the finals and Kirtland posted a 16-7 win. Both teams have been absolutely dominating this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I don’t expect many points to be scored in this one. In the end, I believe the Flyers will return home with their 13th state championship.

The pick: Marion Local

Division VII

New Bremen (12-3) vs. Warren JFK (13-1)

A second MAC school will play for a state championship on Saturday, as New Bremen tries to top A.P. poll champion Warren JFK. This should be a very good game. Warren JFK is one of the rare teams equipped to hang with a MAC school. New Bremen’s record may not sparkle like other teams but we all know why. Both teams have had close calls in the playoffs. In the end, I’ll give a slight advantage to the Cardinals.

The pick: New Bremen

Division IV

Cincinnati Wyoming (15-0) vs. Glenville (14-0)

No. 1 Glenville vs. No. 2 Wyoming. I’ve said all along that I believe the winner of the Division IV championship will come from Region 14 and I’m not changing my mind. Wyoming has given up just 55 points all season, including 20 to Steubenville in the semifinals. Honestly, I’m not sure how close this game will be. Glenville simply has more talent than anyone else in Division IV.

The pick: Glenville