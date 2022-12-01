Second arrest made in Convoy shooting

VW independent staff

A second arrest has been made in connection with an early 2022 shooting in Tully Township.

Dashawn Detreal Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, was transported from the Allen County, Indiana Jail to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court on a warrant charging him with aggravated burglary, kidnapping, complicity, and felonious assault.

Dashawn Jones

According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, he was transferred to the local jail on Wednesday.

The charges are tied to a February 1 incident in the 2900 block of Elm Sugar Road, when two men entered an outbuilding and assaulted and shot a 29-year-old man. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. At the time, the suspects were described as two black males, approximately 6-3 and weighing approximately 350 pounds, and 6-4 and 200 pounds.

The other suspect, Brandon Fair, 37, of Fort Wayne, was arrested by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department eight days after the attack. He was brought back to Van Wert County after waiving extradition.

Fair is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility and is awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, a first degree felony; kidnapping, a first degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and one count of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree. His trial has already been delayed twice and court records show a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Monday, December 12.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.