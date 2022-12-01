State Fire Marshal seeking nominations

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal and the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of EMS is still accepting nominations for the annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony. The expanded event will honor recipients April 26, 2023, at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in downtown Columbus.

“This award ceremony provides an opportunity for more firefighters to be honored for the sacrifices made every day by their brethren, on behalf of communities across Ohio and they deserve it,” said State Fire Mashal Kevin Reardon.

The Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony will honor recipients April 26, 2023, at COSI in Columbus. Photo submitted

There are approximately 50,000 dedicated men and women who serve in Ohio’s fire service. The awards ceremony recognizes the bravery, commitment and sacrifice those men and women make on behalf of their communities, as well as members of the public who, at great personal risk to themselves, are credited with directly saving or attempting to save a life or lives during an extreme fire or other emergency rescue situation.

“With the current recruitment and retention issues challenging all public safety services, truly dedicated first responders continue to rise above adversity in order to provide the best possible care for their fellow man,” said Robert Wagoner, Executive Director, Ohio Division of EMS. “It is an honor to celebrate a group of people who work so hard every day to ensure the safety of our communities.”

Nominations of deserving candidates will be awarded in the follow categories:

Ohio Fire Service Citizen’s Award

This award is bestowed annually to members of the public who, at great personal risk to themselves, are credited with directly saving or attempting to save a life or lives during an extreme fire or other emergency rescue situation.

Ohio Fire Service Valor Award

This award is bestowed annually to members of the fire service (active member of a career or volunteer fire service} who at great personal risk to themselves, are credited with directly saving or attempting to save a life or lives during an extreme emergency situation, whether serving in their official capacity as a firefighter or not, above and beyond the normal line of duty.

Ohio Fire Service Distinguished Service Award

This award is bestowed on outstanding individuals whose contributions to and leadership of the fire service within the state of Ohio have been a milestone in the development of those services; whose actions have served not just their community but have contributed significantly to the fire service on a regional, statewide and/or national basis; and, whose leadership and accomplishments in these areas are widely recognized and respected in the Ohio fire service.

Ohio Fire Department of the Year Award

This award honors an Ohio Fire Department that has demonstrated outstanding teaching characteristics and, because of these attributes, has made a major impact in fire education in its community and department

Ohio Fire Service Instructor of the Year Award

This award honors an Ohio Fire Service Instructor who has demonstrated outstanding teaching characteristics and because of these attributes has made major impact in fire education at their local fire department and fire charter.

Ohio Fire Officer of the Year Award

This award honors an Ohio Fire Officer who has demonstrated outstanding leadership characteristics and, because of these attributes, has made major impact on the fire service at the local and regional level.

Ohio Fire Prevention Educator of the Year Award

This award honors an Ohio Fire Prevention Educator who has demonstrated innovative and outstanding teaching characteristics and, because of these attributes, has made a major impact on the field of fire prevention education in his or her community.

Ohio Fire Educator Lifetime Achievement Award

This award honors an Ohio Fire Educator who has demonstrated innovative and outstanding teaching characteristics and, because of these attributes, has made major contributions to the field of fire services at the local, regional, or national level.

Nominations of deserving candidates can be made at com.ohio.gov/HOFNom. The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, December 20.

“I want to thank all of Ohio’s fire service for their dedication and commitment and I look forward to celebrating their successes at the 2023 Hall of Fame Ceremony,” Reardon said.

At the 2022 event, 17 awards were presented to deserving candidates from around the state. View last year’s ceremony here.