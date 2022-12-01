Students of the Month

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have selected Van Wert High School seniors Finley Foster and Abbie Mengerink as the recipients of the Student of the Month for November. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation and a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Pictured from left to right are: Linda J. Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month Chair, Foster and Mengerink. Photo submitted