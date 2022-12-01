Toni S. Searfoss

Toni S. Searfoss, 69, of Haviland, passed away Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022, at her home with her husband by her side.

She was born on April 23, 1953, in Van Wert, the daughter of Elmer Marshall Baker and Thelma Marie (Rodman) Baker, who both preceded her death. She married George G. Searfoss August 4, 1973, and he survives in Haviland.

Toni Searfoss

Other family survivors include her daughter, Kim (Jamie) Ream of Dayton; a son, George (Sarah) Searfoss of Bellefontaine; five grandchildren; Austin (Emily) Ream of Middle Point, Shad (Alli) Ream of Urbana, Emma Ream of Dayton, and Carissa and Olivia Searfoss of Bellefontaine; one great grandchild, Tessa Ream of Middle Point; one brother, Elmer (Cheryl) Baker of Payne, and one sister, Joann (Roger) Barker of Defiance.

In addition to her parents, Toni was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Searfoss; two brothers, John Baker and Glen Baker, and four sisters, Erma Friend, Rose Marie Maples, Carolyn Goins and Nellie Mae Hartman.

Tonie worked at R&B Fabrication as a seamstress. She was loving wife and grandmother to her grandkids.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert with Pastor Chuck Oliver officiating. There will be calling hours 3-7 p.m., on Friday, December 2, at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Hedges Cemetery near Broughton.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.