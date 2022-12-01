VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/30/22

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

6:50 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the village of Venedocia for a subject having a possible heart attack.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Dashawn Detreal Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, was transported from the Allen County Indiana Jail to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. The warrant carries charges of aggravated burglary, kidnapping, complicity, and felonious assault. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Tully Township on February 1.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to check the welfare of a truck driver that the company was not able to make contact with.

9:44 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for the report of a broken utility pole.

10:44 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Leeson Ave. in the city of Van Wert for a loose dog.

10:49 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a property owner from Willshire Township about a civil issue with his property.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. The incident remains under investigation.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Kasey Lee Schisler, 33, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to check for a stolen vehicle from Paulding County.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Jason Lee Boyd, 41, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township. A 2006 Freightliner driven by Eric Carr of Sidney was southbound on 127 near Cooper Road when his trailer tarp was blown off by the high winds. The tarp then struck a 2021 Freightliner driven by Dale Legg of Duck, West Virginia, who was northbound on 127. Both drivers were seen by EMS but were not transported.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Dull Robinson Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of hunters trespassing on the property. Jeremy L. Kline, 34, of Convoy was issued a summons

to appear in court for criminal trespass.

6:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:16 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to standby as a peace officer while subjects retrieved property.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Woodland Ave in the city of Van Wert with a vehicle that had expired license plates. During the investigation, deputies located a baggie containing a brownish unknown residue, believed to be a drug. The item was confiscated. The driver was issued a traffic citation for expired tags. The incident remains under investigation.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of an unwanted subject on the property.

10:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township who was reported to be in and out of consciousness.