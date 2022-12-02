America’s Got Talent trio to perform at NPAC in 2023

The Country Music Trio Chapel Hart will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 31. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Live has announced America’s Got Talent sensation Chapel Hart will make a stop at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on their first headlining Glory Days Tour at 7:31 p.m. Friday, March 31.

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle won the hearts of America’s Got Talent viewers earlier this year but have been steadily making their mark on country music for years. Over the past few months, the Poplarville, Mississippi natives have earned praise from greats like Dolly Parton and Tanya Tucker. Their talents also drew the attention of Darius Rucker, who recruited them for the stellar collaboration, “Ol’ Church Hymn.”

As they continue to ride this much-deserved wave of success, Chapel Hart has plotted an extensive tour that kicks off January 26 in Wichita, Kansas, and continues across the U.S. through mid-July, including the March 31 performance in Van Wert.

The trek marks a significant milestone for the hard-working trio, who have been performing together since 2014.

“It feels really amazing to be going out on our first-ever headlining tour,” Devynn Hart explained. “God has truly had his hands on us and our careers. We are forever grateful for every opportunity.”

In 2021 Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country, the institution that has been known to help up-and-coming female country artists such as Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBride, and Gabby Barrett, just to name a few.

This Mississippi trio’s music has reached fans around the globe earning them the title of “International Group of the Year” as well as “International Song of the Year” for the single “You Can Have Him Jolene” in Scotland. They were also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMAs including “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for their sophomore release “The Girls Are Back In Town”.

There is nothing quite like a Chapel Hart experience. The trio has a natural ability to make people join together in song and dance in their live performances. They often note music’s incredible power to unite people of all nationalities, religions, and walks of life. The ladies will often treat the audience to three-part harmony A Capella arrangements that range from energetic and playful to emotional and chilling.

Chapel Hart tickets from $19-49 are available now to Van Wert Live Members and will release to the public on Friday, December 16. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert.