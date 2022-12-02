Chamber holds annual awards ceremony

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce held their 17th Annual Salute to Small Business Awards Thursday at Willow Bend Country Club.

The Edition won the Small Business of the Year award. Pictured from left to right are:Marcy Collins, Jim Collins, Melissa Williams and Kenzie Collins. Photo submitted

Schrader Realty won five of the nine various awards. Overall, the following businesses were recognized:

Emerging Business of the Year: Patriot Lawn Care

Charitable Non-Profit: The United Way of Van Wert County

Community Collaborator: Schrader Realty

Downtown Champion: Schrader Realty

The Woo (Winning Others Over): Schrader Realty

Community Youth Champion: Schrader Realty

Palate Pleaser: Collins Fine Foods

Women in Business: Schrader Realty

Small Business of the Year: The Edition

The Chamber thanked following sponsors for their investment in the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and member businesses: