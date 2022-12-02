Chamber holds annual awards ceremony
VW independent staff/submitted information
The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce held their 17th Annual Salute to Small Business Awards Thursday at Willow Bend Country Club.
Schrader Realty won five of the nine various awards. Overall, the following businesses were recognized:
- Emerging Business of the Year: Patriot Lawn Care
- Charitable Non-Profit: The United Way of Van Wert County
- Community Collaborator: Schrader Realty
- Downtown Champion: Schrader Realty
- The Woo (Winning Others Over): Schrader Realty
- Community Youth Champion: Schrader Realty
- Palate Pleaser: Collins Fine Foods
- Women in Business: Schrader Realty
- Small Business of the Year: The Edition
The Chamber thanked following sponsors for their investment in the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and member businesses:
- Premier Sponsors: Shultz Huber & Associates, and Citizens National Bank
- Community Influencer Level: Central Insurance, Danfoss Corporation, Alliance Automation, Lightsource BP, Tenneco, Inc., and Van Wert Health. Community Collaborator Level, Eastside Sales & Service, TSC-Telecommunications Service and Community, Vantage Career Center and Van Wert Manor
- Community Builder Level: Store & Haul, First Bank of Berne, Straley Realtors & Auctioneers, and Laudick’s Jewelry
