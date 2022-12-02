Local agencies receive Ag Credit grants

FOSTORIA — Ag Credit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, announced that it is awarding $121,000 in Mission Fund grants to 23 community organizations in support of their efforts to improve the quality of life in communities primarily within the cooperative’s 18-county service territory. Three of these recipients were located in Van Wert and Mercer counties.

Parkway FFA, Van Wert County Ag Society and Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District were all recipients of this year’s Mission Fund Grant.

Now in its fifth year, the Mission Fund supports AgCredit’s commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and positively impacting the quality of life in rural Ohio. Recipients were selected based on their proposals to meet criteria in one or more of four key areas: Education, environment, technology and quality of rural life.

Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District receiving their grant check. Photos submitted

Following are AgCredit’s 2022 Mission Fund grant recipients:

Cardington Community Food Pantry, $5,000, Morrow County

Cardington Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000, Morrow County

Crawford County Agricultural Society, $9,000, Crawford County

Erie County 4-H Camp, $8,000, Erie County

Feichtner Memorial Swine Committee, $9,000, Huron County

Fort Jennings Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000, Putnam County

Hancock County Dairy Beef Youth Boosters, $4,000, Hancock County

Hancock Soil and Water Conservation District, $2,000, Hancock County

Kalida Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000, Putnam County

Lorain County Fair, $9,000, Lorain County

Mid-County Ambulance District, $3,000, Wood County

Mt. Gilead Fire Department, $5,000, Morrow County

New Riegel Volunteer Firemen, $5,000, Seneca County

Old Trinity Episcopal Church, $5,000, Seneca County

Ottawa County 4-H Advisory Committee, $3,000, Ottawa County

Parkway FFA, $5,000, Mercer County

Seneca County Junior Fair Goat and Sheep Department, $9,000, Seneca County

Seneca East Middle School Science, $1,500, Seneca County

Upper Sandusky FFA, $5,000, Wyandot County

Van Wert County Ag Society, $9,000, Van Wert County

Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District, $1,000, Van Wert County

Wyandot County Advisory Council, $3,500, Wyandot County

Wyandot County Agricultural Society, $5,000, Wyandot County

“All of us at AgCredit congratulate these incredible organizations, each of which reflect the vision, service and innovation of rural communities across northern Ohio,” said AgCredit President and CEO Brian Ricker. “We’re proud to support organizations that make our communities better, safer and healthier places to live and work.”

Organizations may apply for Mission Fund grants of up to $15,000 per year. The 2023 application process will begin in March, and funds will be distributed by Dec. 31. For more information about the lending cooperative or the Mission Fund, visit AgCredit.net.