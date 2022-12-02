Michael M. DeMoss

Michael M. DeMoss, 83, of Van Wert passed away Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, at Parkview Hospital North, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born December 19, 1938, in Van Wert, the son of Raymond C. DeMoss and Ellen Joanne (Rucklos) Ebersole, who both preceded him in death. He married Jane A. (Good) DeMoss November 26, 1971, and she survives in Van Wert.

Other family survivors include his six daughters, Michelle (Travis) Dickson of Van Wert, Kristie (Jim) Harshman of Ohio City, Kassi (Jason) Crone, Robin White, Shelbyan (Scott) Clyde all of Van Wert and Lorna Cotterman of Celina; one daughter-in-law, Traci E. DeMoss of Van Wert; one sister, Margaret Wearley of Payne; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Jay “Jake” DeMoss on September 19, 2022.

He was a 1956 graduate of Van Wert High School and was a truck driver instructor at Vantage Career Center retiring in 2001. Michael also served in the Army National Guard.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert. There will be visitation hours from 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday.

Preferred memorials: to the family to help with funeral expenses.

