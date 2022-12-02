Ora Lee Eddins

Ora Lee Eddins, 80, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on May 9, 1942, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Elmer and Ora B. (Winn) James, who both preceded her in death. She married David L. Eddins, who passed away June 26, 2010. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Ora was an avid bowler in her younger years. A music lover, she enjoyed singing and was a dancing queen. Not afraid to speak her mind, Ora was also outgoing, fun to be around and always made others laugh. She retired from Eaton after 25 years.

Surviving are her children: Troy Eddins of Van Wert and Nicole James-Ricker of Fort Wayne; sister, Mary Moore of Van Wert; grandchildren: Tyrell Eddins of Florida, Parker Ricker of Lima, and Ariel Benton of Lima, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ora was preceded in death by her daughter, Lillie James; brothers, William, Stanley, Elmer Jr., Raymond and Clarence James, and sisters, Louella Virginia Morgan, Lillie James and Parthenia Hardin.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Ted Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Family and friends will be received prior to the funeral on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org.

To share in Ora’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.