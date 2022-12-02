OSHP watching for impaired drivers

VW independent staff

As part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ongoing efforts to make roadways safe, troopers will continue to focus on impaired driving this month and throughout the holiday season.

“When you drive impaired, you’re putting the lives of everyone on the road at risk,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Plan ahead, make responsible decisions, and drive sober when heading out this season.”

Since 2019 there have been 49,785 impaired driving-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 2,497 people and injuring 30,280 others. Alcohol and drugs played a role in more than 50 percent of fatal crashes in Ohio. During that same period, troopers removed more than 71,000 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers, and drug activity.